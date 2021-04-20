scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Overcrowded bus ferrying migrant workers from Delhi to Tikamgarh in MP overturns, 3 dead

The national capital is witnessing an exodus of migrants as the second wave of Covid-19 ushers in fresh restrictions.

By: Express Web Desk | Bhopal |
Updated: April 20, 2021 1:57:36 pm
A screengrab of a video taken after the accident

At least three people were killed and seven injured after a bus ferrying labourers from Delhi to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh toppled at Jhorasi ghati in Gwalior. The bus was carrying at least 100 labourers, several times more than its capacity.

Many of the travellers attempted to jump off the bus to save their lives.

SP Gwalior, Amit Sanghi said, “Overloaded bus carrying more than 100 labourers going from New Delhi to Tikamgarh got disbalanced at Jourasi ghati. At least 3 died, 7 are injured.”

A passenger on the bus, on the other hand, claimed there were 300 people on board. She also alleged the driver was in an inebriated condition.

Other passengers claimed they were overcharged for the journey, and paid Rs 700 for one ticket.

Tikamghar, in MP’s Bundelkhand region, has a large population of migrant labourers.

The national capital is witnessing an exodus of migrants as the second wave of Covid-19 ushers in fresh restrictions.

