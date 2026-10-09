In graphics: Police’s ‘fail-safe plan’ to block CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest
Trains cancelled, 60 metro stations closed, and hotel bookings restricted: Delhi Police have activated a 37-point dragnet across the national capital to prevent Saturday’s Jantar Mantar demonstration against alleged voter roll irregularities. Here is how the security clampdown will impact commuters and visitors across the city.
Delhi is heading towards a lockdown – in effect if not in name – as police prepare for Saturday’s Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision.
The police say they have learned much from the last time the CJP wagon was in town, which was in June for protests demanding then-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over corruption in the public examination system. The protest succeeded – Pradhan was forced to quit.
Specifically, senior officers believe there were two serious lapses last time, and have prepped what they believe is a ‘fail-safe plan’ for the October 10 CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.
Four layers of restriction between Delhi and Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police has not granted permission for the Cockroach Janta Party and AISA protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10. Step through what has been announced, from the railway station to the barricade.
1
Reach Delhi
2
Move around
3
Near the site
4
At the site
Confirmedannounced
Plannedbeing prepared
Possiblecould happen
1. Reach Delhi
Rail and road into the capital
Confirmed
Trains cancelled for 10 hours
All trains to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations are cancelled from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday. Railways cites severe road congestion expected around both stations.
Confirmed
Cancelled at source
Mail and Express trains starting after 2 pm on 9 October that were due at either station between 4 am and 2 pm on 10 October are cancelled. So are the Howrah and Sealdah Rajdhani Express trains leaving West Bengal on 9 October.
Planned
Checks at the borders
Police will maintain heightened vigilance at Delhi’s entry points. People suspected of trying to mobilise crowds could be stopped and detained there, officers say.
2. Move around
Getting across the city
Confirmed
57 Metro stations shut
Closed from 9 pm on Friday until the situation normalises, the Delhi authorities announced. About 16 stations were shut during the July 20 CJP protest.
Planned
App cabs restricted
Police are coordinating with Ola and Uber to regulate movement towards Lutyens’ Delhi, and are preparing to restrict entry on roads into the New Delhi district.
Planned
Hotels told not to take new guests
Hotels, guest houses and other accommodation in and around Central Delhi are asked to stay shut or restrict fresh bookings. Paharganj owners have been briefed.
Confirmed
Liquor stores closed
Shut across the city on 9 and 10 October, under an Excise department order citing public order.
3. Near the site
The New Delhi district
Confirmed
No permission
Delhi Police has not granted permission for the protest, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.
Planned
Stopped in your own district
Districts are told to stop would-be protesters within their own jurisdiction. Those who refuse to turn back are sent straight to detention centres.
Planned
37 blocking points
Spread across the New Delhi district, each pinned to one district or unit, so that no two units are posted at the same place.
Planned
Detention centres
Set up in all 15 districts, say officers, including stadiums such as Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana and Chhatrasal Stadium. An earlier report put the number at around 10.
4. At the site
On the ground
Confirmed
Central forces
The Home Ministry has made 221 Central Armed Police Forces companies, around 23,000 personnel, available to Delhi Police from 8 to 12 October. Five are all-women companies.
Planned
Women police in front
A source says women police will march in front to stop senior protest leaders, with male personnel supporting from behind. Women personnel will carry small body-worn devices.
Possible
Internet curbs
May be imposed where detainees are housed, and could extend to parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi depending on the security situation, officers say.
Planned
Press and livestreamers
Journalists are asked to carry and prominently display valid press cards at barricades. People recording or livestreaming could face action if they obstruct police operations or violate restrictions.
As reported by The Indian Express. “Planned” and “Possible” items are as described by police officers and may change.
The plan stretches to refusing every permission sought – including refusing permission for the protest itself, citing the lateness of the application. It begins with a 37-point dragnet.
And, controversially, sees cops travelling to protesters (those whom they have identified) hometowns to urge them to stay away. That measure has been decried by protesters as ‘house arrest’, though the police have not formally issued such orders.
Also the Union Home Ministry – to whom Delhi Police reports – has made 221 Central Armed Police Forces companies, i.e., 23,000 troops, available till Monday.
The approach marks a reversal from last time, when district police were told to guide students and others travelling to Jantar Mantar to join the agitation.
Four of the curbs come with dates and times. Pick a moment, from Friday afternoon to Sunday, to see which are in force around Saturday’s protest at Jantar Mantar.
Liquor stores shut
9 and 10 Oct, citywide
In force
In force
In force
In force
Central forces available
221 companies, 8 to 12 Oct
In force
In force
In force
In force
In force
Metro stations closed
57 stations, from 9 pm Fri
In force
In force
No endtime
No endtime
Trains to the two stations cancelled
New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin, 4 am to 2 pm Sat
In force
2 of 4
Liquor stores are shut and central forces are available. The Metro closure begins at 9 pm.
3 of 4
The Metro closure has begun, with no end time announced. Trains are still running.
4 of 4
Protest day begins with everything in force, including the 10-hour rail suspension at both stations.
2 of 4
The rail suspension ended at 2 pm. Liquor stores are still shut, and the Metro closure has no announced end time.
1 of 4
The liquor order covered 9 and 10 October only. Central forces are available until 12 October, and the Metro closure has no announced end time.
In force
Announced with no end time, so it may still apply
Times are as announced. The Metro closure runs “till the situation normalises.” Central forces are “available” to Delhi Police, not necessarily on the streets throughout.
Mail and express services starting after 2 pm today and were due at either station between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 have also been cancelled.
Within Delhi
Also, hotels and guest houses across the city have been told ‘not to take in new visitors who appear to be arriving for the protest’, though how they might identify such individuals and not inconvenience other travellers to Delhi is unclear.
Nearly 60 Delhi Metro stations will be shut from 9 pm today ‘until the situation normalises’, the authorities said. Only 16 were shut for the last CJP protest.
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Mapping the restrictions around the Jantar Mantar protest
A schematic map of where the curbs fall. Switch between all of Delhi and the area around Jantar Mantar.
Yamuna
Border checks at entry points
Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Bawana
Narela
Chhatrasal Stadium
East Delhi
Jantar Mantar
New Delhi district: heavily secured zone
New Delhi station
Paharganj hotels briefed
Hazrat Nizamuddin station
57 Metro stations closed from 9 pm Friday
N
Parliament
Connaught Place
Kartavya Path
Janpath
Jantar Mantar
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
A
B
C
D
Jantar Mantar
Secured zone
Station: no trains 4 am to 2 pm Sat
Hotels told not to take new guests
Detention centre
Border check
Delhi Police plans to keep protesters out of the New Delhi district: stopping them within their own districts and at the borders, with detention centres in all 15 districts. Only the sites shown here have been named.
Jantar Mantar
District assembly point
Specialised unit
Each district has been told to assemble at its own point, and each of the 37 blocking points is assigned to one district or unit, so that no two are posted at the same place.
Where the districts assemble
1
Central: Ranjit Singh Flyover near Barakhamba Road red light
2
North: Election Commission of India
3
East: Roundabout near Gymkhana post office, Safdarjung Road
4
North-East: Roundabout near Sunehri Bagh Masjid
5
Shahdara: In front of Parliament Street police station
6
Dwarka: Roundabout near Buta Singh
7
Outer: Roundabout near Windsor Place
8
West: Kartavya Path/Man Singh Road crossing near India Gate
9
North-West: Janpath/Tolstoy crossing near Janpath Metro station
10
Rohini: Jai Singh Road near the MHA building
11
Outer North: Roundabout near Gol Dak Khana
12
South: In front of the Registrar of Companies office, Sansad Marg
13
South-West: KG Marg/Firoz Shah Road crossing
14
South-East: Gate No. 1, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium
Specialised units
A
Transport Bhawan: Crime Branch; 2nd and 1st Battalions, Delhi Armed Police
And liquor stores across the city have been shut till Sunday.
What happened in June CJP Mantar protest
We’ve been here before; in June the Abhijeet Dipke-founded pressure group ignited a ferocious protest that forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as the Union Education Minister.
That agitation was over corruption in the public examination system.
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Back then the streets of central Delhi – Jantar Mantar in particular – resembled war zones as cops clashed with student. There were allegations of excessive force by the cops – they reportedly fired pellet guns that injured students. But authorities claimed ‘criminal elements’ infiltrated the protest.
Delhi Police filed nearly 3,000 cases against those with ‘criminal records’; they said they used a fledgling facial recognition technology to track the accused down, though an investigation by The Indian Express suggested unsettling flaws within that system.
Chandrashekar is a senior editor with over 17 years of experience in reporting, writing, editing, and curating digital news content. He has worked with leading media organisations, including NDTV and Hindustan Times, handling high-impact coverage across politics, international affairs, conflict, and public policy.
Over the years, he has written and edited news reports, explainers, analyses, profiles and opinion pieces for diverse audiences, focusing on breaking news, political forces shaping India and the world, economic policy, and global security.
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