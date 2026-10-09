In graphics: Police’s ‘fail-safe plan’ to block CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest

As of now, 5000 Delhi Police personnel are deployed in New Delhi district, where Jantar Mantar is located, with officers saying that the number could even go up to 15,000. (Express File Photo)

Delhi is heading towards a lockdown – in effect if not in name – as police prepare for Saturday’s Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision.

The police say they have learned much from the last time the CJP wagon was in town, which was in June for protests demanding then-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over corruption in the public examination system. The protest succeeded – Pradhan was forced to quit.

Specifically, senior officers believe there were two serious lapses last time, and have prepped what they believe is a ‘fail-safe plan’ for the October 10 CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.