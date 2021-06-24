Delhi leaders wrap up three-day visit, with praise for Adityanath

SENIOR BJP leaders from Delhi wrapped up their three-day visit to Lucknow Wednesday with a pat in the back for the Yogi Adityanath government over Uttar Pradesh’s vaccination numbers, and a new media team that has been told to underline how the party has “honest” and “hardworking” leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath.

“On the back of 7.25 Lakh vaccinations on June 21, UP vaccinates 8.1 Lakh persons in last 24 hours… Good going,” BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, who has been holding meetings with party workers and ministers in Lucknow, tweeted, tagging the CM.

Later in the day, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh and General Secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal held a meeting with newly appointed teams. The media team was asked to organise training workshops at state, regional and district levels on exposing the “lies” of the Opposition and spreading the message about the leadership of Modi and Adityanath.

Singh told them that while Opposition parties gave patronage to criminals, and promoted own families and castes, the Adityanath government has ensured rule of law in the state with “zero tolerance” towards corruption.

“Humare pas Modiji vah Yogiji jaise imaandar, parishrami evam anvarat gareebon ke kalyan ke liye kaam karne wale netritva hain (We have leadership like Modiji and Yogiji that is honest, hardworking and always working for the poor),” Singh told the team.

The visit by the Delhi leaders came amidst intense speculation about changes in the Adityanath government, with several partymen saying recently that the question of who would be chief minister if the BJP was voted back to power in coming Assembly elections remains open.