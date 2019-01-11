Delhi: Leaders’ photos dot Ramlila Maidan ahead of BJP meet

A poster with photographs of Sardar Patel and L K Advani greets visitors at Ramlila Maidan, where a two-day National Convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to begin on Friday. “Confidence is of no use in the absence of strength. Confidence and strength, both are vital to do great work,” says the poster.

Delhi BJP vice-president Rajiv Babbar said a collage of photos of party workers who have died in Kerala and West Bengal, stalls for RSS literature and those for merchandise will be up on Friday morning as over 12,000 party leaders and workers are expected to reach the venue.

A mini-PMO has also been built behind the dais.

National General Secretary BJP, Anil Jain said, “The event has been branded along the theme ‘Abki Baar phir Modi Sarkar’, imprinted on the dais from where BJP leaders will give the speech.”

More than 2,000 workers have been tasked with looking after the arrangements and logistics for the event. Party sources said that over 3,000 hotel rooms have been booked for leaders coming from different parts of the country.

“There will be literature written by leaders such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Golwalkarji, Vajpayeeji. We will observe a two-minute silence for workers who we lost in Kerala, West Bengal and other places,” said Babbar.