Delhi: Kerala cops pose as fruit sellers to arrest accused

The accused, Suresh The accused, Suresh

A police team from Kerala Police’s cyber cell unit posed as fruit and vegetable sellers and bank officers to arrest the main accused in a phishing scam from the capital. The team began technical surveillance in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area after receiving a tip-off. After watching the CCTV footage and speaking to locals, they zeroed in on Suresh, who is accused of duping several people in Kerala. The Kerala Police then arrested him with help from officers of RK Puram police station.

“Suresh hails from Salem in Tamil Nadu. He was sent to Tihar after his arrest, and we are procuring a transit remand to take him to Thiruvananthapuram,” said inspector M Biju, adding that a search is on to nab the other two accused. A senior police officer said Suresh used to pose as a bank official and offer “reward points” to callers. He would then ask them for their OTP numbers and bank account details, and used these to transfer money to several bank accounts owned by the accused persons, said the officer.

The case came to light after a woman filed a complaint with local police, claiming that the accused had called her posing as a bank employee, and that she had won Rs 25,000 in reward points. The woman was asked to dictate an OTP number, following which her money was withdrawn, the officer said. The Kerala Police had come to Delhi under instructions of their police chief and Director General of Police, Lokanath Behra, who had received the woman’s complaint directly. According to Kerala Police, the case was then transferred out of the local police station to the cyber unit.

Police posed as vegetable sellers and bank officials so they could enter the colony, deemed “notorious” by local police, unnoticed. “The accused persons had managed to buy bank accounts for Rs 45,000 and SIM cards for Rs 450-500,” added the officer.

So far, it has not been established how the accused managed to get money from the bank accounts, said the officer. Kerala Police triangulated the phone signal of the accused to a mobile tower in RK Puram. After scanning through around 10,000 mobile phone numbers, the police ascertained his location to Nehru Ekta Colony. “The accused had also taken an office on rent in the area. They were working at call centres based out in Munirka and Malviya Nagar,” said the officer. Police said the accused had duped people from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App