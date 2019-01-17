Delhi shivers as temp dips to 4.2 degree Celsius, heavy snowfall forecast in Valley

The national capital Thursday woke up to a cold foggy morning as the mercury dipped to 4.2 degree Celsius, three notches below the average in the season. As the fog resulted in low visibility, railway officials said 11 north-bound trains, including the Purushottam Express, Poorva Express, Bhubneshwar-Delhi Duranto, Brahmputra Mail, were running late by an average of 2-3 hours.

According to the MeT department forecast, there will be clear skies and the maximum temperature expected to be around 22 degree Celsius.

The visibility was 400 metres at Safdarjung at 8.30 am and 250 metres at Palam at 7.30 am, a MeT department official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Kashmir continued to remain in the grip of cold wave despite an improvement in weather conditions yesterday, MeT department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at minus 1.3 degree Celsius in Srinagar while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 5.1 and minus 10.0, respectively.

While the Valley remained cloudy, it was sunny in the Jammu region, Due to frost and highly slippery road conditions, very few commuters came out in the morning in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the valley, news agency IANS reported.

The weather department has forecast heavy snowfall for at least five days starting Saturday in the Valley.