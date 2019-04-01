Air India’s New Delhi-Kannur flight services to commence tomorrow

National carrier Air India will start services between New Delhi, Kannur and Calicut from Tuesday, the authorities at Kannur International Airport announced. Barring Mondays and Thursdays, the services will be available on all days.

Flight number AI 425 will depart from New Delhi (DEL) at 09:05 am and will arrive in Kannur (CNN) at 12:15 pm. The aircraft will then depart for Calicut (CCJ) at 01:00 pm and arrive at 1:30 pm.

For the return journey, AI 426 will depart from CCJ at 02:15 pm and arrive in CNN at 02:45 pm. It will leave for DEL at 03:30 pm and arrive at 06:45 pm.

AI 426 will also connect travellers through Air India’s hub in Delhi to various destinations in the US, UK, Europe and far east. Passengers can directly check-in their baggage for connecting flights from the national capital, the airline confirmed.

Operations at the Kannur Internation Airport had commenced last year with Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagging off the maiden flight. The inaugural service from Kannur was an Air India Express flight to Abu Dhabi.