Delhi journalist leaves home for walk, found dead in Haridwar

The police suspect he committed suicide as there are injury marks on his left wrist. The police suspect he committed suicide as there are injury marks on his left wrist.

A 56-year-old journalist from Delhi was found dead in a canal in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Monday. The police said that the deceased, Anuj Gupta — a resident of Dwarka in New Delhi and bureau chief of Navbharat News — left his residence on Saturday morning for a walk.

Gupta’s family filed a missing persons complaint after he did not return from his walk. According to a senior police officer, Gupta’s body was found in the Ganga Canal in Haridwar.

The police suspect he committed suicide as there are injury marks on his left wrist. A senior police officer said, “On Saturday, we received information from Haridwar police about Gupta. We sent a team there to investigate.”

The police said that CCTV footage near his residence in Delhi showed that Gupta boarded a private bus to Hardiwar on Saturday morning around 8 am. He had left his mobile phone at home, they said.

Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishnaraj S said Gupta checked into a hotel on Saturday evening. Around 12:30 am that night, he walked out of the hotel telling the staff he would be back in a while. “When Gupta did not come back till the morning, the hotel staff dialled the mobile number that he had provided at the time of check-in. The staff came to know that he had left his phone in Delhi,” the SSP said adding that Gupta’s son Piyush answered the call.

“During inquiry, locals told us the man allegedly jumped in the canal at night. A search operation was started on Sunday evening and Gupta’s body was found on Monday. The body has been sent for a post-mortem,” the SSP said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App