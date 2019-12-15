Follow Us:
  • Police lathicharge students at Aligarh Muslim University; internet service snapped in city

Police lathicharge students at Aligarh Muslim University; internet service snapped in city

The students at AMU were agitating against the crackdown by Delhi Police in the National Capital when the police entered the campus through Bab-E-Syed gate.

Several students of Aligarh Muslim University were injured after police stormed inside their campus when they were holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday evening.

The police entered the campus through Bab-E-Syed gate and retorted to lathicharge after firing tear gar on students in order to disperse the crowd. The injured students were taken to a nearby hospital.  In the wake of the violent clashes, Internet services have been snapped in Aligarh.

The university has also been closed early for winter vacation and will now open on January 6. It was supposed to close on December 22. All the examinations have also been postponed.

“The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2020. This is being done due to disturbances created by some antisocial elements for last three days,” AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said.

“All other offices will remain open as usual and the closure of the university is for the purpose of reading and examination only. The remaining examination will be conducted after 05/01/2020,” the Registrar said in a statement.

Meanwhile, students also gathered at the gate of Maulana Azad Urdu University in Hyderabad to protest. They have decided to boycott their ongoing semester exams.

Earlier today, several students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia were injured after police entered their campus and lathicharged them after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in South Delhi turned violent. In the afternoon, three public buses and a fire tender were set afire in New Friends’ Colony

