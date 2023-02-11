scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi-Jaipur in 3 hours, PM Modi to open expressway stretch tomorrow

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway reduces the distance between Delhi and Mumbai by about 200 km and also promises to halve the by-road journey time from the current 24 hours to just 12.

The 246-km stretch will enable people to cover the Delhi-Jaipur stretch in about three hours, banking on eight lanes on each side, providing a smooth ride on the access-controlled road with an automated traffic management system. (Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) on Sunday, throwing open to the public a taste of the country’s most modern and ambitious highway project.

The 246-km stretch will enable people to cover the Delhi-Jaipur stretch in about three hours, banking on eight lanes on each side, providing a smooth ride on the access-controlled road with an automated traffic management system.

Also Read |PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway tomorrow: 5 things to know

This stretch has been built at a cost of Rs 12,150 crore. The overall project, connecting Delhi and Mumbai over 1,386 km of a newly constructed alignment, costs around Rs 1 lakh crore. The entire stretch is targeted to open by December, 2024.

The expressway reduces the distance between Delhi and Mumbai by about 200 km and also promises to halve the by-road journey time from the current 24 hours to just 12.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...

The DME passes through six states — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra — and connects major cities such as Kota, Jaipur (Rajasthan), Indore, Bhopal (MP), Vadodara and Surat (Gujarat) through more than 40 major interchange points.

Explained |Delhi-Mumbai Expressway set to revolutionise travel between the two cities; here’s how

It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight multi-modal logistics parks along with spurs to upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar (Greater Noida, in NCR), Navi Mumbai and JNPT port (Mumbai). The expressway will have 94 wayside amenities for refreshment, charging of electric vehicles, etc, for users.

The government, which has acquired 15,000 hectares of land to build the new alignment, hopes the DME will boost the economy, as it will reduce travel time significantly, resulting in less turnaround times for vehicles.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 20:03 IST
Next Story

Mumbai: How a ‘doctor’ duped people who posted online ads for selling high-end phones

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close