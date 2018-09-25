Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Delhi: Iraqi girl gets new lease of life after spinal surgery at city hospital

Delhi: Iraqi girl gets new lease of life after spinal surgery at city hospital

Nuha Mohanad Hani was suffering from spinal arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a rare form of disorder in which there is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels in or near the spinal cord.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 5:34:00 pm
iraqi girl surgery, iraqi girl delhi, iraqi girl spinal surgery, Nuha Mohanad Hani, delhi hospital iraqi girl, iraqi girl apollo hospital, indian express She was suffering from this condition for over a month and also had urine and stool incontinence. (Representational Image)

A 19-year-old Iraqi girl, suffering from a rare spinal disease, which affects blood supply in the spinal cord, got a new lease of life after undergoing surgery at a hospital here. Nuha Mohanad Hani was suffering from spinal arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a rare form of disorder in which there is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels in or near the spinal cord. It can permanently damage the spinal cord if not treated on time, said Dr P N Renjen, senior consultant of Neurology at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

Oxygen-rich blood generally enters the spinal cord through arteries which further branches into smaller blood vessels called capillaries. After delivering oxygen to the spinal cord, blood then passes into the veins that drain it away from the spinal cord to the heart and lungs. “However, in spinal AVM, the blood passes directly from arteries to the veins, bypassing the capillaries. This disorder in blood flow deprives the surrounding cells of vital oxygen, causing cells in the spinal tissues to deteriorate or die,” Dr Renjen explained. It can also cause rupture of arteries and veins causing bleeding in the spinal cord, called haemorrhage. Nuha was suffering from progressive quadriplegia, paralysis caused by illness or injury resulting into partial or total loss of use of all the four limbs and torso. She was suffering from this condition for over a month and also had urine and stool incontinence.

“We found out that she had an injury two months back followed by quadriplegia and breathing issues. She was treated for this in her country but did not respond well to it and her condition kept on worsening,” Dr Renjen said. He said, “We performed digital subtraction angiography with Embolisation of spinal AVM along with C7-D1 on her. She responded well to the treatment and was discharged within a few days after the surgery.” Nuha said, “I am grateful to Dr Renjen and his team for giving me this new life. The thought of that terrible pain that I used to have, makes me shiver even now. I was unable to walk and used to be dependant on others even for my daily tasks.”

According to Dr Harsh Rastogi, senior consultant, radiology, at the hospital, the incidence of AVM is estimated at one in 1,00,000. An estimated two-thirds of AVMs occur before the age of 40. Every year, about four out of every 100 people with AVM experience haemorrhage and each haemorrhage poses a 15 to 20 per cent risk of death or stroke, 30-per cent neurological morbidity, and 10 per cent mortality.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Watch Now
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Buzzing Now
Advertisement