Delhi: In a first, NH 48, Dwarka expressway to be toll free

National Highway 48 and Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon will be the first in the country to be free of toll plazas, following Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s announcement in Lok Sabha last week that toll plazas will be removed across the country within a year. This was revealed at a Road Safety Meeting held in Gurgaon on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg.

NHAI officials also revealed that the U-turn underpass being constructed to facilitate movement of vehicles from Gurgaon towards Ambience Mall will be opened to commuters in May.