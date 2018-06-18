Delhi IAS officers open to discussion after CM Arvind Kejriwal gives assurance on security

IAS Association secretary Manisha Saxena had expressed the officers’ concern for their security at a press conference yesterday. (Source: ANI) IAS Association secretary Manisha Saxena had expressed the officers’ concern for their security at a press conference yesterday. (Source: ANI)

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave assurance for their safety, the IAS officers of the Delhi government on Monday welcomed said they are open to formal discussions with the chief minister on the matter. The association of IAS officers of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories) cadre said that they continue to be at work with “full dedication” and “vigour”.

“#DelhiAtWork #NoToStrike Officers of GNCTD welcome Hon’ble CM’s appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication & vigour,” the association tweeted. “We look forward to concrete interventions for our security & dignity. We are open to formal discussions with Hon’ble CM on this matter,” it said.

Last evening, Kejriwal had took to twitter to ensure the IAS Officers Association of their safety. Expressing concern about their safety, the IAS officers in a press conference on Sunday had said that they are being used for politics. “I am told that IAS Officers Association has expressed concerns about their safety in a press conference today. I wish to assure them that I will ensure their safety and security with all powers and resources available at my command. It is my duty,” tweeted Kejriwal.

Kejriwal along with his colleagues, have been sitting on an indefinite ‘dharna’ inside lieutenant governor’s office since Monday last week, demanding that LG Anil Baijal direct the IAS officers to end their “strike”. AAP alleges that the IAS officers are on a strike and were missing meetings after the alleged attack on the chief secretary, which is hauling the completion of various projects such as CCTV installation and taking control measures for air pollution.

However, the IAS officers have maintained that they were never on strike and have been doing their work according to routine.

Later in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated, tweeted, “Happy for discussions with our officers. Del govt committed to provide them safe n secure environment. However, LG is head of both “services” and “security”. So, meeting shud take place in his presence so that assurances related to those subjects cud be given (sic).”

“Thats precisely why we have been sitting at Raj Niwas for so many days requesting Hon’ble LG to call all stakeholders and end this impasse (sic),” he said in another tweet.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain was late last night hospitalised after his condition deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital where his condition is stable, doctors said.

