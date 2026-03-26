Delhi-Howrah train speeds to improve as Railways upgrades two 73-year-old bridges in Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways news: The train speeds on Delhi-Howrah route are set to improve after Ministry of Railways completed the renovation of two 73-year-old bridges in Uttar Pradesh. Built in 1953, the bridge is located in the Chunar-Chopan section of the Prayagraj Division. It falls under the administrative control of North Central Railway (NCR) zone.
“The rehabilitation of two major old steel girder bridges – Bridge No. 48 and Bridge No. 46 – located on the Chopan-Chunar rail section has been successfully completed,” the NCR said in a statement.
Bridge number 48 on Chopan-Chunar rail section renovated
The North Central Railway has renovated Bridge No. 48 (with eight spans) into a modern structure. The bridge had earlier been classified as ORN-2 due to its deteriorated condition, including bent girder stiffeners and corrosion.
According to Railways, ORN-2 refers to Category II bridge structures identified during inspections as requiring either maintenance or rehabilitation.
As part of this project, the old Broad Gauge Main Line (BGML) loading girders were removed and replaced with modern 25-ton welded steel plate girders and H-beam steel sleepers. Additionally, the bridge’s sub-structure (piers) underwent concrete jacketing, thereby significantly enhancing both its service life and load-bearing capacity, it said.
The NCR further added that the entire undertaking was executed through a special drive conducted between March 12 and March 20, 2026, during which all 8 spans were successfully replaced in record time.
Bridge number 46 on Chopan-Chunar rail section upgraded
It also upgraded Bridge No. 46, which was built to outdated 1953 standards and had required speed restrictions for trains crossing it. The bridge has now been fitted with 25-tonne welded steel girders, making it capable of handling future heavy freight and high-speed passenger services.
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“Previously, a permanent speed restriction of 30 kilometers per hour was imposed on these bridges for safety reasons; this restriction will now be lifted. This will lead to improved punctuality for trains.
The installation of modern girders with a 25-ton loading capacity will facilitate the smooth operation of heavy freight trains, thereby boosting the railway’s revenue and logistical capabilities. Due to modern steel sleepers and jacketing technology, the structural integrity of these bridges now aligns with international safety standards,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More