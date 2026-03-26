Delhi-Howrah train speeds to improve as Railways upgrades two 73-year-old bridges in Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways news: The train speeds on Delhi-Howrah route are set to improve after Ministry of Railways completed the renovation of two 73-year-old bridges in Uttar Pradesh. Built in 1953, the bridge is located in the Chunar-Chopan section of the Prayagraj Division. It falls under the administrative control of North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

“The rehabilitation of two major old steel girder bridges – Bridge No. 48 and Bridge No. 46 – located on the Chopan-Chunar rail section has been successfully completed,” the NCR said in a statement.

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Bridge number 48 on Chopan-Chunar rail section renovated

The North Central Railway has renovated Bridge No. 48 (with eight spans) into a modern structure. The bridge had earlier been classified as ORN-2 due to its deteriorated condition, including bent girder stiffeners and corrosion.