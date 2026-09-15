Delhi-Howrah puja special train announced, ticket booking to begin soon – Check route, stops

Delhi-Howrah puja special train: Indian Railways on Tuesday announced a special train between Delhi and Howrah to handle the expected rush during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath. The move comes at a time when regular trains on the Delhi-Howrah route are already seeing high demand for Durga Puja, with waitlists crossing 290 on several trains. Some trains and classes are also showing ‘REGRET’, which means the train class or quota has reached its maximum waiting-list capacity.

Last month, speaking to Indianexpress.com, Shivram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Eastern Railway, said that special trains would be operated on routes witnessing higher passenger demand during the Durga Puja holidays.