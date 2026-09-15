Delhi-Howrah puja special train announced, ticket booking to begin soon – Check route, stops

The move comes at a time when regular trains on the Delhi-Howrah route are already seeing high demand for Durga Puja, with waitlists crossing 290 on several trains.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 15, 2026 09:33 PM IST
Delhi-Howrah puja special train announced: Check route, stops, ticket booking detailsDelhi-Howrah puja special train announced: Check route, stops, ticket booking details (Image: Eastern Railway)
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Delhi-Howrah puja special train: Indian Railways on Tuesday announced a special train between Delhi and Howrah to handle the expected rush during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath. The move comes at a time when regular trains on the Delhi-Howrah route are already seeing high demand for Durga Puja, with waitlists crossing 290 on several trains. Some trains and classes are also showing ‘REGRET’, which means the train class or quota has reached its maximum waiting-list capacity.

Last month, speaking to Indianexpress.com, Shivram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Eastern Railway, said that special trains would be operated on routes witnessing higher passenger demand during the Durga Puja holidays.

New Delhi-Howrah puja special train: Train number, route, distance, travel time

The puja special train will run between New Delhi and Howrah as train numbers 04052/04051. The New Delhi-Howrah-New Delhi puja special train will run via Patna Junction. It will cover a distance of 1,531 km in around 30 hours.

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Also Read | Indian Railways announces 100 special trains for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath: Check details

New Delhi-Howrah special train: Stoppages

During its journey between New Delhi and Howrah, train number 04052/04051 will stop at several stations including Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Mokama, Patna Junction, Danapur, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, etc.

New Delhi-Howrah puja special train: Frequency, timings

Train numbers 04052/04051 New Delhi-Howrah-New Delhi puja special will operate once a week during the festive season.

Train 04052 New Delhi-Howrah Special will depart from New Delhi at 6:15 pm every Friday from October 2 to November 27, 2026. It will reach Howrah at 11:40 pm the next day. The train will make nine trips.

In the return direction, train 04051 Howrah-New Delhi Special will depart from Howrah at 1:40 am every Sunday from October 4 to November 29, 2026. It will reach New Delhi at 8:20 am the next day and will also make nine trips.

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New Delhi-Howrah puja special train: Coach composition, Ticket booking

The New Delhi-Howrah puja special train will have General Second class, Sleeper Class and Air-Conditioned accommodations. According to Eastern Railway, ticket booking will begin soon and will be notified shortly.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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