Delhi hotel fire: Surat lawyer among dead

In a major fire that broke out at a Delhi hotel on Tuesday and left 17 persons dead, a Surat-based lawyer also died.

The woman, Rabeya Memon, was working with Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited. A resident of Navsari, she was visiting Delhi on official duty to represent a case in Supreme Court. Rabeya was 54.

According to sources, DGVCL superintendent engineer HR Shah was also present at the hotel with Rabeya.

As per officials, Rabeya and Shah had reached the hotel at 1.30 am on Tuesday night, as the hearing of their case was due Wednesday. Rabeya had boarded in room number 403 and Shah in 405.

When the fire broke out in the hotel, Shah escaped while Rabeya was stuck in her room. After fire tenders extinguished the blaze, Rabeya was found dead among 16 others.

She is survived by her son who is studying in Delhi. He three siblings reached Delhi on Wednesday to complete the last rites.