No ventilation, locked basement door, 28 rooms instead of 6: What Delhi fire FIR states

A senior forensic department officer said an initial examination of Flourish Stays B&B revealed there were around three or four fire extinguishers, but all were intact. (PTI)

There was no ventilation, the basement main door was locked, and there were 28 rooms instead of the permitted six at Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, where 21 people died in a fire Wednesday morning, the First Information Report (FIR) registered on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder states.

The South District police registered the FIR at Malviya Nagar police station based on a complaint by a police officer.

According to the police, the complainant first mentioned details of a police control room (PCR) call about a fire, in which the caller said some people were trapped inside the premises. “After receiving the call, the local station house officer, other police personnel, and senior officers of the South District reached the spot. Some police personnel immediately started the rescue operation. They also informed the fire department, and personnel from both departments rescued the guests trapped inside the hotel,” a senior officer at Delhi Police headquarters said, quoting from the FIR.