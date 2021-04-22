Delhi hospitals send out SOS, say Haryana blocking oxygen supply

The oxygen crisis in Delhi deepened on Wednesday as several private hospitals pleaded with the state and the central governments to immediately replenish their supplies to avert a tragedy. Top private hospitals in Delhi like Max, Fortis, Apollo, and Sir Ganga Ram reached out to the Delhi government regarding depleting oxygen supplies.

The crisis began to unfold after many hospitals complained that Linde India Limited, which supplies oxygen to Delhi from its plant in Faridabad, has been stopped by the Haryana government from supplying outside the state.

With over 300 Covid patients admitted, St. Stephen’s Hospital was the first to ring the alarm on Wednesday. Around 4 pm, the hospital said that it was left with oxygen supply to last until 8 pm.

In a letter to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the director of the hospital wrote: “St Stephen’s Hospital is regularly procuring liquid oxygen and oxygen cylinders from Linde agencies, with their plant located in Faridabad, Haryana. The stock gets refilled on a daily basis. However, today at 2 pm we were informed by Linde agencies that their plant in Haryana is sealed and they are unable to supply oxygen to the hospital today. At present 300 Covid-19 patients are admitted in St Stephen’s Hospital who are on continuous high flow oxygen. The present stock will get over by 8 pm. We are pleading for your help to initiate appropriate action urgently and ensure supply of oxygen to the hospital within hours.”

The stock was ultimately replenished by 7 pm.

“We have received the oxygen that may last till Thursday afternoon,” Dr Joseph told The Indian Express.