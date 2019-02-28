Delhi High Court upholds eviction order, asks AJL to vacate Herald House

In a significant setback to the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld its earlier eviction order and asked the publisher of the Congress mouthpiece, National Herald, to vacate Herald House in ITO in New Delhi.

Advertising

The high court last week reserved its verdict on a plea by AJL challenging a single judge order directing it to vacate the premises.

In December last year, the single judge rejected AJL’s plea challenging the Land and Development Office order in which the publisher’s 56-year-old lease was ended and asked to vacate the premises in the press enclave at ITO in central Delhi.

The single judge had observed that the ‘subject premises’ was leased out to AJL for publication of National Herald, “but the dominant purpose is now practically lost”.

Advertising

The single judge had made clear that if the premises was not vacated, eviction proceedings would be initiated. AJL has sought a stay on the operation of the order. AJL’s counsel contended that despite a temporary suspension of activities owing to financial difficulties, the newspaper and digital media operations had fully resumed by the time the notice was issued.