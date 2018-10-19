Delhi High Court seeks Delhi govt response on Shahabuddin’s plea alleging custodial torture

Shahabuddin also sought quashing of June 28 order — passed by the Director General (DG) Prison, Tihar — which refused to entertain his plea against solitary confinement. Shahabuddin also sought quashing of June 28 order — passed by the Director General (DG) Prison, Tihar — which refused to entertain his plea against solitary confinement.

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Delhi government on former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s plea alleging he was subjected to custodial torture at Tihar Jail. In his plea, the MP alleged he was kept in solitary confinement at Tihar Jail since February last year. The Tihar jail is run by Department of Delhi Prisons that comes under the government of Delhi.

Issuing the notice, Justice Najmi Waziri, asked the Delhi government to respond to it by November 4.

Shahabuddin also sought quashing of June 28 order — passed by the Director General (DG) Prison, Tihar — which refused to entertain his plea against solitary confinement. The MP also sought quashing of a Delhi trial court order, in which his petition against solitary confinement was turned down.

He approached Tihar’s DG after the Delhi High Court on May 7 refused to entertain his plea against solitary confinement and asked him to approach the appropriate forum. Later, he moved the trial court, which too declined his plea and held that the facilities provided to the convict are “sufficient and justified”.

The former RJD minister is facing trial for allegedly killing a journalist in Siwan. The journalist’s family members had moved the Supreme Court seeking his transfer to any jail from Siwan, fearing a threat to their lives during the trial. He has been told to participate in the trial through video conferencing from Tihar.

