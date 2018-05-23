Delhi High Court seeks CBI stand on scribe’s plea to quash FIR against him

Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the CBI’s response on a journalist’s plea for quashing an FIR lodged against him by the agency for allegedly extorting Rs 15 crore from a Mumbai-based builder by portraying himself as an income tax “power-broker”.

Justice Mukta Gupta asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a report, indicating the status of its investigation in the matter, and listed it for hearing on Thursday. This is the second FIR against the scribe, Upendra Rai, against whom the agency had, on May 3, lodged a case for alleged dubious financial transactions and getting an Aerodrome Access Pass on the basis of false information.

According to the CBI, one of the directors of the Mumbai-based White Lion Real Estate Developers Private Limited had filed a complaint with it against Rai.

