Delhi High Court reserves order on ED, CBI pleas against acquittals in 2G scam

Former Union Telecom Minister A Raja and others were acquitted in the case in 2017. (File)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in applications filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI for early and urgent hearings on pleas challenging acquittals in the 2G spectrum scam case.

Former Union Telecom Minister A Raja and others were acquitted in the case in 2017.

The Central agencies have approached the court as Justice Brijesh Sethi, who has been hearing the case, is set to demit office on November 30.

The matter would have to be heard afresh by another bench if Justice Sethi’s bench is not able to pass a judgment before he retires.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.