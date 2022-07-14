scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Delhi High Court seeks reply from Centre, ASI on plea alleging stopping of prayers at mosque near Qutub Complex

Stating that there is overwhelming evidence to prove that regular prayers were held at the mosque even when other structures in adjacent areas were declared as centrally protected monuments, the petition states that there has been no disruption of law and order in connection with the holding of prayers at the mosque.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 7:00:35 pm
Delhi High Court, ASI, Qutub premises“The denial of opportunity to Muslims to offer namaz in the instant mosque is contrary to the ideal of embracing the other which is an elevating feature of our ancient civilisation and modern nation,” reads the petition, adding that unfortunately “muscular approach” was being employed in the name of religion in India “to subdue others and impose uniformity”. (File)

THE Delhi High Court Thursday granted time to the Centre and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to respond to a petition challenging the alleged stopping of prayers at a mosque situated adjacent to the eastern gate of Qutub Minar in South Delhi.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri listed the case for hearing on July 25, after the counsel representing the Centre and ASI sought time to seek instructions. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui, representing the management committee of the mosque, earlier told the court that the mosque is a notified Waqf property and that ASI officials suddenly stopped offering of prayers at the mosque in May.

The Mughal Mosque is situated at the entrance of the Qutub Complex and is different from the nearby Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque. According to the petition filed before the court, the mosque in question is not a notified-protected monument and has never been closed for worship before.

“On the contrary, there are visible signs of a live mosque, viz, chamber/Hujra of Imam, a duly appointed Imam, a duly appointed Moazzin, place of ablution with taps and water supply, toilet with water supply, a drainage system, rows of prayer mats and provision to secure the entire premises through doors,” the management has said in the petition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...

Stating that there is overwhelming evidence to prove that regular prayers were held at the mosque even when other structures in adjacent areas were declared as centrally protected monuments, the petition states that there has been no disruption of law and order in connection with the holding of prayers at the mosque.

“The denial of opportunity to Muslims to offer namaz in the instant mosque is contrary to the ideal of embracing the other which is an elevating feature of our ancient civilisation and modern nation,” reads the petition, adding that unfortunately “muscular approach” was being employed in the name of religion in India “to subdue others and impose uniformity”.

The petition contends that the ASI has got no authority in law to even regulate the gathering of worshippers at the mosque in question.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement