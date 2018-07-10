Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking deregistration of CPI(M)

The court said the suppression of his political affiliation by the petitioner, who claimed to be a social worker, was sufficient to “non-suit” him and dismiss his petition. The court said the suppression of his political affiliation by the petitioner, who claimed to be a social worker, was sufficient to “non-suit” him and dismiss his petition.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking deregistration of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), after it was told that the petitioner had suppressed his political affiliation.

“You (petitioner) are guilty of suppression of material facts. You failed to disclose your political affiliation. You should have disclosed it and said that despite your affiliation, you want to place the issue before the court. You should meet your case head-on,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

The court said the suppression of his political affiliation by the petitioner, who claimed to be a social worker, was sufficient to “non-suit” him and dismiss his petition. The order came after the lawyer appearing for the CPI(M) told the court that the petitioner was affiliated to BJP and had suppressed the fact when filing the petition. The lawyer said the petitioner, Jojo Jose, was using the matter for gaining political mileage.

The petitioner, in his plea, had sought quashing of the Election Commission’s September 1989 order granting registration to the CPI(M). The petitioner had sought deregistration of CPI(M) on the ground that the party’s constitution allegedly did not contain the provision of true allegiance to Constitution as mandated by the law.

He had alleged that the main objective of the CPI(M) was unconstitutional and it was formed for an unlawful purpose.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App