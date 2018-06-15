Delhi High Court rejects AAP MP’s plea against Modi ‘absenteeism’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh’s plea against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “absenteeism” from Parliament, saying the judiciary did not act as the headmaster of the legislature or legislators under the country’s democratic framework.

A vacation bench of Justices Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and C Hari Shankar also observed Singh’s plea was “without any merit” and “it is wholly lacking in bonafides, and is in the nature of a directed invective against the Prime Minister, for reasons recondite, and best known to petitioner (AAP MP)”.

“The present petition is nothing but an abuse of the process of law and is ex facie, politically motivated… an attempt, such as this, would deserve to be dismissed with heavy costs. as the petitioner claims to be a social worker… we refrain from imposing any cost..,” the bench noted.

The observation came on the AAP MP’s plea, filed just a day after rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra filed a similar petition against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. In his PIL, Singh requested the high court to direct the Prime Minister to regularly attend Parliament and reply to the questions raised by MPs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App