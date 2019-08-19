Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL seeking common minimum age of marriage

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Law Commission of India on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a common legal age of marriage for men and women.

Presently, men in India are permitted to get married at the age of 21 while the legal age for women is 18.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the Centre after the PIL, moved by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, claimed the difference in the minimum age of marriage between the two genders were unscientific and based on patriarchal stereotypes.

The bench has now sought a response from the Central government in this regard.