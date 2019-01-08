Delhi HC junks petition seeking bar on The Accidental Prime Minister trailer

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to restrain Google and YouTube from airing trailer of “The Accidental Prime Minister”, saying that the issue relates to someone which involves “public interest” and not “personal interest”.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru further said the petition talks of the former prime minister, so it should be heard by a larger bench and the petitioner has “no locus” to file the same in her personal capacity. “Sooner you move before the division bench, faster you will be able to get the order,” the court said, adding that the alleged controversy falls under a public interest litigation (PIL).

The judge disposed of the petition by Pooja Mahajan, who claims to be a fashion designer. Mahajan, through her counsel Arun Maitri, contended that web forums be asked to remove the trailer of the movie as it insults the former prime minister and maligns the country’s image. The plea has also arrayed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Central Board of Film Certification as party to the matter.

It said: “Provisions of Cinematography Act and Rule are being misused, as the producer has released trailer which is affecting, harming the image of the Constitutional post of the Prime Minister of India and giving a bad name at the national as well as at the international level. Dr Manmohan Singh enjoys a national and international repute in the public at large, being the Prime Minister of India from 2004-14.”

“As per the disclaimer in trailer the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is based on the book written by Sanjaya Baru but the real facts are totally different… in fact disclaimer given in trailer is untrue, false, fake,” it added.

“It is a known fact that film producers have not taken any consent from Dr Manmohan Singh, Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to perform their characters or to perform their political life or to dress up in the same way as they had been doing in their normal life or to copy their voice in any manner,” the plea states.