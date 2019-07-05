Delhi High Court issues notice to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, 25 others on plea challenging Lok Sabha election results

The Delhi High Court Friday issued a notice to BJP and its MP Ramesh Bidhuri on a plea challenging results of Lok Sabha election is South Delhi constituency which declared him as elected.

Justice Sanjeev Narula also issued a notice to 25 other candidates of different political parties, who had contested Lok Sabha election which declared BJP’s Bidhuri as the winner.

The court further directed the returning officer of South Delhi parliamentary constituency to preserve all electoral records pertaining to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and listed the matter for further hearing on September 2.

The court’s notice was issued on AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s plea challenging the results of Lok Sabha election of South Delhi constituency.

Chadha had also contested from the same constituency, where Bidhuri won by over 3.6 lakh votes.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for AAP leader, cites incomplete disclosure of information by Bidhuri in his affidavit as a candidate.

The counsel argued that by not disclosing fully or publicising particulars of his criminal antecedents, the BJP candidate has committed the corrupt practice of undue influence in the exercise of electoral rights of the citizens of the national capital.

Krishnan submitted that the BJP candidate given an undertaking that he was not aware of the criminal cases against him.

The plea sought that the election results declaring Bidhuri as the winning candidate be held as void and Chadha, who secured the next highest tally of votes in the constituency, be declared as the winning candidate.

The petition, filed through advocate R Arunadhri Iyer, contended that the election of Bidhuri was vitiated by the “corrupt practices of undue influence committed by the candidate inasmuch as by failing to disclose material particulars regarding his antecedents…”

The plea, said, “The BJP candidate willfully and intentionally concealed the factum of registration of an FIR against him in Police Station… Muzaffarpur, Bihar, under sections 504, 506, 153 and 153(a) of the IPC.”

The petition alleged that Bidhuri had declared false income as also of his wife.

“The returning officer erred in accepting the nomination of the BJP candidate when he willfully and intentionally failed to comply with the mandates of the Act, the Rules made thereunder as well as the directions of the Supreme Court,” the plea alleged.