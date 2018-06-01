INX Media case: P Chidambaram gets interim relief from arrest by Delhi HC till July 3

The court directed the senior Congress leader to cooperate in the investigation of the case and to remain present for questioning as and when required by the agency. (Express photo/File) The court directed the senior Congress leader to cooperate in the investigation of the case and to remain present for questioning as and when required by the agency. (Express photo/File)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest till July 3 to Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media alleged corruption case on Thursday.

During a brief hearing, Justice A K Pathak also issued a notice to the CBI and sought their stand on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea filed in connection with the FIR lodged in May last year over alleged irregularities in clearances granted during his tenure as Finance Minister.

The court also directed the Congress leader to cooperate in the investigation and to remain present for questioning as and when required by the agency.

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid and Pramod Kumar Dubey assured the court that “we will fully cooperate with the investigation”.

“The petitioner has no tendency to tamper with witnesses or evidence…. the petitioner was not called to join the investigation,” Sibal said, adding that “the petitioner has clean antecedents and deep roots in society”.

Chidambaram did not appear before CBI on Thursday for questioning, hours after securing protection from arrest.

The court said that CBI will file its reply in two weeks and the agency will not arrest him till July 3, the next date of hearing.

