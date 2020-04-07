Delhi High Court rejects interim bail plea of Christian Michel

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed plea of Christian Michel, arrested in AgustaWestland case, seeking interim bail citing coronavirus risk in Tihar jail. (File photo) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed plea of Christian Michel, arrested in AgustaWestland case, seeking interim bail citing coronavirus risk in Tihar jail. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed plea of Christian Michel, arrested in AgustaWestland case, seeking interim bail citing coronavirus risk in Tihar jail.

Michel had sought interim bail citing coronavirus scare inside the prison. He had earlier moved the Supreme Court which then had asked him to approach the Delhi High Court.

In his plea, Michel had cited top court’s recent order on granting bail to undertrial prisoners to decongest prisons in view of the pandemic.

