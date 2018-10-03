Delhi HC orders inquiry into officers issuing passport to Sushil Ansal despite Uphaar tragedy

The court noted that Ansal was issued a passport even after his conviction by a trial court in the case in 2007. (Representational Image) The court noted that Ansal was issued a passport even after his conviction by a trial court in the case in 2007. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered an inquiry by the Ministry of External Affairs against passport officers who repeatedly issued passport to Sushil Ansal despite his involvement in the case pertaining to 1997 Uphaar cinema fire which killed 59 people.

Justice Najmi Waziri asked what was so special in this case that the officers issued passport to Ansal when the entire world knew about the Uphaar tragedy and the real estate baron’s involvement in the case. The court noted that Ansal was issued a passport even after his conviction by a trial court in the case in 2007.

The court was informed by the counsel for Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy that Ansal deliberately made false declaration and suppressed material facts about his conviction while applying for additional booklets of passport.

