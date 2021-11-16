No coercive action against businessman, Delhi High Court tells CBI

The Delhi High Court on Monday restrained the CBI from taking any coercive action against Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana in the corruption case against meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi and others.

Sana, whose allegations had triggered a major feud within the CBI in 2018, in his plea has alleged that the agency has an “institutional bias” against him since he had complained against DSP Devender Kumar — the then investigating officer of the Qureshi corruption case, and against an extortion demand which was made in the name of a then high-ranking CBI official. In 2019, Sana, initially a prosecution witness, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case connected to the CBI FIR. He was later granted bail by a trial court.

A Delhi court had last month allowed CBI’s application for taking Sana’s voice sample for comparison with Qureshi’s calls purportedly intercepted by the Income Tax department.

On Monday, Justice Mukta Gupta, while issuing a notice to the CBI in Sana’s petition seeking quashing of the agency’s case against him, said his voice sample could be collected and sent for investigation. “However, the same will be subject to the outcome of the petition as to whether the said voice sample has been recorded as a witness or as an accused,” the court said.