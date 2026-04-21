Heatwave in Delhi: Hydrate, cover up if stepping out today; IMD warns of mercury hitting 42°C today

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a steady rise in temperature in Delhi, with heatwave conditions likely to persist over the next 5 days. On Tuesday, the IMD warned, the temperature could go up to 42°C.
According the latest weather bulletin, maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to rise by 1-2 degree Celsius, pushing it to above normal levels. The weather department has forecast that heatwave conditions may prevail at isolated to scattered locations across the city during this period.
The rising temperatures signal the onset of more intense summer conditions, with daytime heat likely to become increasingly uncomfortable. Following Tuesday’s spike, the temperature could go up to 44°C over the next three days.
The IMD has advised to avoid heat exposure, wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes, cover your head, use a cloth, hat, or umbrella. It has also advised Delhi residents to drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty.
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Heat wave / hot day forecast
|Max
|Departure
|Min
|Departure
|20.04.2026
|39.5
|An
|22.8
|N
|No heat wave conditions.
|21.04.2026
|40-42
|Aan
|22-24
|An
|Heat wave conditions at isolated places.
|22.04.2026
|42-44
|Man
|21-23
|N
|Heat wave conditions at some places.
|23.04.2026
|42-44
|Man
|22-24
|N
|Heat wave conditions at some places.
|24.04.2026
|42-44
|Man
|23-25
|N
|Heat wave conditions at some places.
|25.04.2026
|40-42
|Aan
|24-26
|An
|No heat wave conditions.
|26.04.2026
|40-42
|An
|24-26
|N
|No heat wave conditions.
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