Heatwave in Delhi: Hydrate, cover up if stepping out today; IMD warns of mercury hitting 42°C today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a steady rise in temperature in Delhi, with heatwave conditions likely to persist over the next 5 days. On Tuesday, the IMD warned, the temperature could go up to 42°C.

According the latest weather bulletin, maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to rise by 1-2 degree Celsius, pushing it to above normal levels. The weather department has forecast that heatwave conditions may prevail at isolated to scattered locations across the city during this period.

The rising temperatures signal the onset of more intense summer conditions, with daytime heat likely to become increasingly uncomfortable. Following Tuesday’s spike, the temperature could go up to 44°C over the next three days.