Heatwave in Delhi: Hydrate, cover up if stepping out today; IMD warns of mercury hitting 42°C today

The weather department has forecast that heatwave conditions may prevail at isolated to scattered locations across the city during this period.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 10:20 AM IST
heatwaveResidents shield themselves from the scorching heat as a severe heat wave grips. (ANI Video Grab)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a steady rise in temperature in Delhi, with heatwave conditions likely to persist over the next 5 days. On Tuesday, the IMD warned, the temperature could go up to 42°C.

According the latest weather bulletin, maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to rise by 1-2 degree Celsius, pushing it to above normal levels. The weather department has forecast that heatwave conditions may prevail at isolated to scattered locations across the city during this period.

The rising temperatures signal the onset of more intense summer conditions, with daytime heat likely to become increasingly uncomfortable. Following Tuesday’s spike, the temperature could go up to 44°C over the next three days.

The IMD has advised to avoid heat exposure, wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes, cover your head, use a cloth, hat, or umbrella. It has also advised Delhi residents to drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

Date Temperature (°C) Heat wave / hot day forecast
Max Departure Min Departure
20.04.2026 39.5 An 22.8 N No heat wave conditions.
21.04.2026 40-42 Aan 22-24 An Heat wave conditions at isolated places.
22.04.2026 42-44 Man 21-23 N Heat wave conditions at some places.
23.04.2026 42-44 Man 22-24 N Heat wave conditions at some places.
24.04.2026 42-44 Man 23-25 N Heat wave conditions at some places.
25.04.2026 40-42 Aan 24-26 An No heat wave conditions.
26.04.2026 40-42 An 24-26 N No heat wave conditions.

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