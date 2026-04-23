Delhi sizzles under heatwave grip, relief unlikely this week as IMD maintains 44°C warning

Delhi-NCR is heading into an intense spell of heat, with temperatures already soaring past seasonal norms and little immediate respite in sight. The latest weather bulletin by the India Meteorological Department indicates a steady rise in daytime temperatures over the next couple of days, keeping the region in heatwave territory.

Maximum temperatures are expected to climb by 1-2°C over the next two days, remaining above normal for at least five days. The mercury has already been hovering between 40C and 42C, with Safdarjung recording 40.7°C, about 3C above normal. Nights are no cooler, with minimum temperatures ranging between 23C and 26C-also above average.

Heatwave conditions are likely to persist from April 23 to 25, with clear skies dominating and intensifying daytime heating. Even as temperatures stabilise briefly after this period, only a marginal dip of 1-2°C is expected.

What to expect over the next 7 days

The heatwave is likely to persist over the weekend and some relief may be possible only next week. Here’s how the IMD forecast looks as of today. The forecast will be updated with more details with the upcoming bulletins.

April 23-24: Mainly clear skies with maximum temperatures touching 43-44C. Heatwave conditions likely at isolated places.

April 25: Slight cloud cover may appear, but heatwave conditions will continue.

April 26-29: Skies turn partly cloudy, with temperatures easing slightly but still staying in the 40-42C range.

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Across Delhi-NCR, including Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, similar conditions are expected-clear skies giving way to partial cloudiness, but no rainfall activity in sight.

Winds offer little relief

Winds have been blowing from west to northwest at speeds of 10-20 kmph, occasionally gusting higher. However, these are unlikely to bring significant cooling, especially during peak afternoon hours.

El Nino concerns

Earlier, the IMD had said El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions are persist from April to June 2026. Thereafter, El-Nino conditions are very likely during SW Monsoon season. “Below-normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over many parts of country except some areas over Northeast, Northwest and South Peninsular India, where it is likely to be normal to above-normal,” the IMD had said.

Health advisory

Authorities have flagged moderate health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses. Residents are advised to limit exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and wear light, breathable clothing. Covering the head and avoiding outdoor activity during peak heat hours could help reduce risks.

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With temperatures consistently running above normal and heatwave conditions firmly in place, Delhi-NCR is set for a challenging stretch of weather. While a slight dip may come later in the week, the overall outlook remains hot and dry-typical of late April, but harsher than usual this year.