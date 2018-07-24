Delhi HC’s new building to be inaugurated tomorrow

The new building has certain unique features such as open courtrooms, optimal utilisation of natural light, potted plants on certain walls on each floor and escalators. (File Photo) The new building has certain unique features such as open courtrooms, optimal utilisation of natural light, potted plants on certain walls on each floor and escalators. (File Photo)

The new state-of-the-art and environment-friendly building of the Delhi High Court will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday.

The construction of the New Court Block of the high court, located in Lutyens’ Delhi near India Gate, began in 2013. The building was ready for occupation in January after an amount of around Rs 145 crore was spent on the project.

Besides Justice Misra, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Supreme Court judges justices Madan B Lokur, A K Sikri, N V Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul will be the guests of honour at tomorrow’s function to be held at the Vigyan Bhawan.

Delhi High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal, other judges of the high court, judicial officers of the subordinate judiciary and lawyers will also be present at the programme.

The four-storey New Courts Block will accommodate 15 courtrooms, besides nine courts for the registrars on the ground floor. This brings the total number of courtrooms for judges to 50.

According to Delhi High Court Registrar General Dinesh Kumar Sharma, the new building has certain unique features such as open courtrooms, optimal utilisation of natural light, potted plants on certain walls on each floor and escalators.

The building will also cater to the needs of the differently-abled litigants and lawyers as it has tactile markings on each floor as well as specially designed toilets for them.

The court officials said in order to provide a stress-free experience to litigants, there was a generous public space at the ground level with adequate seating area and proper signage.

In addition to the e-courts, the new court building promises to be the standard for modern courts throughout the country, according to the officials.

