Plea in Delhi HC against wrestlers for levelling sexual harassment charges against WFI president

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the registration of an FIR against the protesting wrestlers who have made allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India President Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh by “abusing the process of law” and by “blackmailing and extorting” Singh to resign.

In the plea, petitioner Vicky claims he moved the High Court as he has a “deep affection towards WFI President Brij Bhushan on whose interest this petition is being filed”. Vicky said Singh has been mentally harassed due to maligning of his dignity and life by the respondents, which include wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajraj Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Sonam Malik, and Anshu Malik and media platforms including Aaj Tak, Zee News, The Lallantop, News Nation, and Republic Bharat.

Singh, however, denied he had filed this plea. A tweet on his official Twitter handle Monday read, “No petition has been submitted by me or any authorized person associated with me against the Delhi government, the protesting wrestlers and the news channels. I have not authorized or authorized any advocate, law agency or representative to present the petition in any court of law. Therefore, all mediums of media are requested not to broadcast any unconfirmed and unverified news. In view of the sensitivity and seriousness of the subject at present, everyone is requested not to increase the chaos by promoting any rumor or misleading facts”.

The plea claims that on January 18 the six wrestlers and several others gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and started protesting with the aim of getting Singh’s resignation. It also claims this was initiated by way of “legal Naxalism by alleging” that Singh had committed “sexual harassment to the respondents”.

According to the plea, the extent of mental cruelty caused to Singh is that he has been compelled to say, “There has been no incident of sexual harassment. If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself”. It states the wrestlers were “bound by law to approach the appropriate forum but instead of a single effort ever made by them, they started protesting and sharing it over all online social media platforms” just to compel him to resign from his post.

The wrestlers never made any complaint and the allegations are without any base and are completely concocted, says the plea. “It’s very shameful that alike sec 509 of IPC there is no provision to take action against such persons who use to abuse the dignity of male persons, that too at the public platform,” it adds.

The plea claims Singh has been subjected to a media trial and his right to a fair trial must be uninfluenced by newspaper publications or even news headlines. “But what happens, when the leading news channels decide to go against the ethical code of contempt? Then decide to sabotage the career of the accused even before his guilt is proven in a court of law? They portray him as an evil person during the prime-time when all the viewers are generally geared in front of their television. It is important to note that the idea of democracy is fair play and transparency and by such an act of the media, the concept of democracy is at stake,” the plea claims.

Apart from the registration of an FIR, the plea also seeks the formulation of guidelines for strict action against all those who use a public platform to create undue pressure by alleging sexual harassment-related offences. The plea, filed through advocates Jitendra Sharma and Shrikant Prasad, is likely to be listed this week.