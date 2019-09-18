Toggle Menu
Delhi HC transfers 2G cases to court hearing INX Media caseshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/delhi-hc-transfers-2g-cases-to-court-hearing-inx-media-cases-6004498/

Delhi HC transfers 2G cases to court hearing INX Media cases

As per the order issued by the Delhi High Court Registrar General D K Sharma, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will undertake the trial of the 2G case from October 1 as Judge Saini is retiring on September 30.

Delhi HC 2G case, INX Media case, INX Media case court hearing, P Chidambaram INX media case, inx media, p chidambaram, chidambaram inx media case arrest
As per the order issued by the Delhi High Court Registrar General D K Sharma, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will undertake the trial of the 2G case from October 1 as Judge Saini is retiring on September 30. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court has transferred all cases pertaining to the 2G Spectrum allocation scam, pending before Special Judge O P Saini, to the trial court judge who is hearing the INX Media cases against former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

As per the order issued by the Delhi High Court Registrar General D K Sharma, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will undertake the trial of the 2G case from October 1 as Judge Saini is retiring on September 30.

Judge Saini had recently granted anticipatory bail to Chidambaram and Karti in the Aircel-Maxis corruption and money laundering cases, and later adjourned it sine die. His court had granted anticipatory bail to the father-son duo in both cases, observing that there had been unexplained delay in investigation of the case.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android