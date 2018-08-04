Delhi HC to set up special bench to hear 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases

The bench fixed the date to hear the plea on August 6. (Representational Image) The bench fixed the date to hear the plea on August 6. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court Friday said that it will constitute a special bench to hear cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra said the court will also decide on a plea by Jagdish Kaur (80), whose family members were burnt to death in the riots, requesting day-to-day hearing of the cases so that the perpetrators are punished.

The bench fixed the date to hear the plea on August 6. The Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended that Justice Mittal be appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, prompting her to set up the special bench for the riots cases.

Kaur, who lost her husband and son in the riots, said that eventhough she is suffering from old age problems, her objective is to see a final adjudication in the matter during her lifetime. Kaur’s contention was raised through senior advocate H S Phoolka before the bench, which is hearing appeals of the convicts and the CBI.

Retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, Girdhari Lal and two others were held guilty in a case relating to the murder of five members of a family in Delhi Cantt on November 1, 1984. They had challenged their conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court in May 2013. The trial court had acquitted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App