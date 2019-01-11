Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Rakesh Asthana plea today

Even as CBI Director Alok Verma was Thursday removed from his post on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict Friday on pleas of his No. 2, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, and others seeking quashing of the FIR against them on bribery allegations.

The Delhi High Court bench of Justice Najmi Waziri had reserved the judgment on December 20, 2018, on various petitions after hearing submissions of counsel for the CBI, Asthana, Verma, Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar, and Joint Director A K Sharma. Asthana, Kumar and an alleged middleman Manoj Prasad had moved court seeking the quashing of the FIR against them.

The FIR was filed after Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana claimed he had paid bribes to get relief in a case related to meat-exporter Moin Qureshi and made allegations of corruption and extortion against Asthana.

Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving Qureshi, was arrested in the case on October 22 and was granted bail a week later. Prasad was arrested on October 17, 2018, and he was granted bail on December 18.