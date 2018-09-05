Delhi HC to hear plea seeking deregistration of Owaisi’s AIMIM as political party

The plea moved by the Shiv Sena’s Telangana unit president asked the high court to set aside Election Commission of India’s June 19, 2014 order that granted recognition to AIMIM as a state political party. The plea moved by the Shiv Sena’s Telangana unit president asked the high court to set aside Election Commission of India’s June 19, 2014 order that granted recognition to AIMIM as a state political party.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday will take up a plea seeking to deregister Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for allegedly seeking votes in the name of religion and raising only issues related to Muslims.

The plea moved by the Shiv Sena’s Telangana unit president asked the high court to set aside Election Commission of India’s June 19, 2014 order that granted recognition to All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM) as a state political party.

The petitioner, Tirupati Narasimha Murari, claimed that the party violates the provisions of the Representation of the People Act as it opposes the concept of secularism.

“The constitution of AIMIM clearly raises issues relating to Muslim community and thinks only for the welfare of Muslims, which is violative of the principles of secularism as envisaged by the Constitution of India…

“The party having aim and object for the benefit of only Muslim community, formed on communal concept can in no way fulfil the object of secular principles. The declaration given by AIMIM to uphold the secular principles is farce and fraud on the law and the constitution,” the plea claimed.

Murari also alleged that the leaders and workers of the party were “continuously abusing Hindu religion, their Gods Goddesses” and several FIR have been lodged against them.

