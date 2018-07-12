Delhi HC to hear plea against Sacred Games for ‘defaming’ Rajiv Gandhi

The first season of the show, comprising eight episodes, was released on July 6. The first season of the show, comprising eight episodes, was released on July 6.

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking removal of some “offensive scenes” from the Netflix series Sacred Games, alleging that some of its content were inappropriate and derogatory in nature and harmed the reputation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar recused from hearing the plea, when it came up for hearing, without assigning and reason. The plea will now be heard by a different bench on Thursday.

The petition filed by advocate Nikhil Bhalla, through counsel Shashank Garg, contends that the show, starring actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, “incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots, which is maligning the reputation of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his descendants and also defames him intentionally”.

The plea seeks directions to Netflix Entertainment, show’s producer Phantom Films Production Ltd and the Centre to ensure “in toto” removal of the alleged offensive scenes and derogatory remarks, made directly or indirectly, against the former Prime Minister or his family.

The first season of the show, comprising eight episodes, was released on July 6 and is available in 190 countries and has been dubbed in four languages and has subtitles available in 24 languages, the petition said.

“Not only references, but direct accusation and allegations have been made towards former Prime Minister of our country as being involved in the Bofors scam… Such direct accusations and allegations are demeaning the reputation of Rajiv Gandhi and as well as his successors apart from presenting an incorrect depiction of history,” the plea said.

