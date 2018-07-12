Delhi HC to hear plea against Netflix show ‘Sacred Games’ on July 16

Delhi High Court will be hearing the matter on July 16 on a plea against Netflix series Scared Games. Delhi High Court will be hearing the matter on July 16 on a plea against Netflix series Scared Games.

The Delhi High Court will hear on July 16 the plea against popular Netflix show ‘Sacred Games’ over certain scenes that are allegedly derogatory to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

A division bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar said it would go through the petition and CD.

The matter had first come up Wednesday before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which recused itself without giving a reason and listed the case before another bench.

Petitioner advocate Nikhil Bhalla, in the petition filed through advocate Shashank Garg, contended that the show, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, “incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots”.

The plea was filed against Netflix Entertainment, the producer, Phantom Films Production Ltd, and the Centre alleging that certain scenes and derogatory remarks were made directly or indirectly against Gandhi. The plea is seeking removal of such scenes from the Netflix show.

