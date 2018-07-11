Delhi HC to hear plea against Netflix show ‘Sacred Games’ for allegedly defaming Rajiv Gandhi

The plea alleged that certain scenes and dialogues in the Netflix series defamed Gandhi. The plea alleged that certain scenes and dialogues in the Netflix series defamed Gandhi.

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday against Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’ seeking removal of certain scenes as the content was derogatory to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar allowed to list the plea earlier in the day. However, the acting CJ recused from hearing when the matter came up in the afternoon without giving any reason. The matter is listed for Thursday and would be heard by a different bench.

The plea alleged that certain scenes and dialogues in the Netflix series defamed Gandhi.

The petition filed through Advocate Shashank Garg, contended that the show “incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots”.

The plea filed against Netflix Entertainment, Phantom Films Production Ltd., the show’s producer, and the Centre seeks removal of allegedly offensive scenes and derogatory remarks “in toto” made directly or indirectly against the former PM.

Meanwhile, All India Cine workers’ Association filed a complain with the police to lodge an FIR against the producer and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for harming the image of the former PM Rajiv Gandhi, as reported by ANI.

Congress activist Rajeev Sinha had filed a complaint against the series on Tuesday alleging that late PM Rajiv Gandhi has been abused with ‘Fattu’ kind of word in the show. “The serial has crossed all limits of decency and has taken Indian Film Industry to a new low,” the complaint read.

When Indian Express contacted Sinha in connection with his complaint, he said, “I have been watching the show and found it very derogatory, specially the dialogue where it says, ‘Rajiv Gandhi did the same thing. He dealt with Shah Bano and the country separately. In 1986, Shah Bano’s husband divorced her through ‘triple talaq’. She took him to court and won the case. But our former PM, Rajiv Gandhi a fattu (pussy) overturned the court’s judgment and threw Shah Bano to the mullahs. The Hindus criticized him for this. He had the Ramayan show aired on TV to please them’. Such language and distorted facts cannot be accepted.” The entire scene is of less than a minute.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd