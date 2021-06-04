Delhi HC to Centre: Release Rs 14 crore to Panacea Biotec if it gets nod for manufacturing Sputnik V vaccines

The company told the court that it would be deprived of the opportunity to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine at “fastest pace” in case the money awarded to it is not released.(Representational)

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that Covid vaccine shortage was hitting everybody in the country and directed the Centre to release Rs 14 crore, with interest of 12 per cent per annum from 2012, to Panacea Biotec for manufacturing of Sputnik V

The Division Bench of Justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri said that the release will also remain subject to the undertaking given by Panacea Biotec that 20 percent of the sale proceeds will be deposited by it with the High Court Registry.

“We are a bit anguished with the way things have transpired during the second wave. Vaccine shortage is hitting everybody,” said the court, adding someone from Russia has been able to locate infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh but the Centre has failed to do so.

The court passed the order on the application filed by Panacea Biotec for release of the money awarded to it in 2019 by an arbitral tribunal in a 2010 case related to the manufacture of influenza vaccines.

The company, which has collaborated with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told the court in its application that it would be deprived of the opportunity to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine at “fastest pace” in case the money awarded to it — Rs 14 crore with interest of 12 per cent per annum from 2012 — is not released.