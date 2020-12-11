Delhi HC stays CIC order directing IAF to disclose details regarding PM’s entourage

The petition had sought certified copies of SRF-I and SRF-II with regard to each foreign visit of former PM Manmohan Singh as also Prime Minister Narendera Modi from April 2013 onwards. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed till further orders a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing the Indian Air Force (IAF) to disclose under RTI Act the details regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s entourage, which accompanied him on the foreign visits. Citing a potential threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the IAF earlier this week approached the High Court against the order passed by the CIC.

The CIC in an order on July 08 directed the Central Public Information Officer of Air Headquarters, IAF to provide certified copies of available and relevant SFR-II (Special Flight Returns – Part II contains the flight manifest) to the applicant Commodore Lokesh K Batra (retd.) “after severing the names & other relevant identifying particulars of the security/SPG personnel figuring therein”.

Justice Navin Chawla on Friday after hearing the IAF counsel Rahul Sharma issued notice to Batra and asked him to file a reply within four weeks. “There shall be a stay on the impugned order till further orders,” said the court.

“If you see SRF-II, it will only be the number of passengers that he (CPIO) will be able to disclose. He can’t even disclose to you how many officers or what rank… Let’s say even Ministry of External Affairs accompanied the Prime Minister or the President, how will he disclose that,” observed the court

The court further observed that CIC could have been “very clear” about which information could have been disclosed, after Batra’s counsel argued that there are private persons and other people not connected to the security apparatus who accompany the Prime Minister. “According to me, SPG is already exempted there … names etc have gone. It’s only then the number,” Justice Chawla added.

The court also observed that said why the rank or designations of officers of other agencies like the Ministry of External Affairs should be disclosed and observed that the applicant at best will get the numbers. However, Batra’s counsel submitted that such information is traditionally disclosed.

Batra in June 2018 had sought the information with respect to the foreign visits undertaken by both Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh from April 2013, arguing later in appeal that the information requested is concerning “the expenditure of large tax-payers money and thus has a very large public interest”. In reply, he was told that Singh had undertaken no air travel between April 2013 and May 2014 by IAF aircrafts. PM Modi, he was told, had undertaken three visits in the IAF aircrafts from June 2016 and July 2018. However, the details regarding the aircraft, aircrew and the entire entourage were denied to him saying that copies of SFR with regard to the foreign visits hold “sensitive details and would prejudicially affect the security of the State”.

In the petition before Delhi HC, the IAF has argued that the information sought is extremely sensitive in nature since it relates to the official records pertaining to functioning and working of the security apparatus of the Prime Minister.

“The information so sought includes details related to the entire entourage, names of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel accompanying the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on foreign tours for his personal safety, and the same, if disclosed, can potentially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interest of the State,” it reads

Arguing that the CIC completely overlooked the fact that the information sought by the applicant is exempt from disclosure under the law, the IAF in the petition has also said that it also ignored that the details of SPG is explicitly exempted from the purview of the RTI Act, 2005.

“The SPG has strict protocols concerning the security of the Prime Minister and even the details regarding the name and number of SPG personnel engaged in the personal security of the Hon’ble Prime of India are not brought into public domain as unfortunately there has been assassination of two previous Prime Minsiters of India,” it has said.

Submitting that Part II of the SFR contains details of the passengers – including their names, designation and organisation leaders – accompanying the Prime Minister, the petition further contends that “such information when collated with the information already available in the public domain can be gainfully utilized by the forces inimical to the security of the State” and “can be ‘strategically/tactically’ advantageous to our adversary and jeopardize VVIP/VIP security issues”.

The petition further contends that the disclosure of such information can endanger the life and physical safety of the persons directly associated with the security of the Prime Minister and it can “identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes”. The information is mainly used for internal auditing and accounting, it adds.

