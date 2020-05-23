Delhi HC seeks response from NIA on Navlakha bail plea

Navlakha surrendered before the NIA in Delhi on April 14 and was transferred to judicial custody at Tihar jail on April 25. Navlakha surrendered before the NIA in Delhi on April 14 and was transferred to judicial custody at Tihar jail on April 25.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the NIA’s response on a plea by activist Gautam Navlakha, seeking interim bail in the Elgaar Parishad case on the ground that due to his “advanced age”, he is at a “higher risk” of being infected by Covid-19 in jail.

Navlakha, 67, said he has a “pre-existing underlying” medical condition and that he would not be able to “practice or ensure sufficient social distancing and take necessary precautions”.

The plea came up for hearing before Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, who directed the NIA to file its reply by Tuesday and listed the matter for further hearing on May 27. The NIA counsel said interim bail should not be granted at this stage.

