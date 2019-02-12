Toggle Menu
Delhi HC seeks Moin Qureshi’s response on CBI plea to increase his security deposit for going abroad

Qureshi, accused in a cheating and corruption case, was allowed by a trial court to travel to the UAE from February 15 to 23 to attend the Gulf Food Festival and to Pakistan from March 6 to 20 to attend his niece’s wedding.

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi, on a CBI plea to enhance the security amount he has to pay before travelling to the UAE and Pakistan. Justice Chander Shekhar issued the notice to Qureshi on the agency’s plea seeking enhancement of security from Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore.

The probe agency claimed that the trial court order was “non-speaking”.

