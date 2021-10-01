Delhi HC seeks Lok Sabha Secretariat’s reply on vacant Dy Speaker post

DELHI HIGH Court on Thursday asked the Lok Sabha Secretariat to file a written reply to a petition, which stated that the post of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker has been vacant for more than two years. The court granted it the time till November 29.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said that “looking into the importance of the matter” the response needs to be filed. “Please file your short reply, which you are intending to file,” said the court, while addressing the counsel representing the Lok Sabha Secreta-riat.

Senior Advocate Raj-shekhar Rao, representing the Lok Sabha, submitted that it was not the first time that the Deputy Speaker has not been in place. “Of course, the timeline perhaps is a little more than the past. We will clarify what the position is and why the existing state of affairs,” Rao, argued, adding that the Secretariat in its reply would also delve into whether the court should get into the issue.

Petitioner Pawan Reley has sought a direction for holding the election for the post within one month, and a direction to the Speaker to specify a date. “This petition involves questions of highest constitutional importance in relation to the inaction of the Constitutional functionaries and in evading their Constitutional duties in not holding the election of the Deputy Speaker, Lok Sabha.”

“The entire democratic structure … rests on the shoulders of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker in absence of the Speaker, and members of the House of the People. There is a close nexus between the democratic structure and fundamental rights of the people” the petition said.