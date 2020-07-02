Delhi HC seeks Centre response on plea for e-tailers to display product origin

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notice to the Centre and e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, seeking their stand by July 22. (File Photo) A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notice to the Centre and e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, seeking their stand by July 22. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response on a plea seeking direction to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed alongside products sold on e-commerce sites.

The PIL also sought a direction to ensure that e-tailers display the ‘Made in India’ option separately and conspicuously for consumers.

To this, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notice to the Centre and e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, seeking their stand by July 22.

The PIL by an advocate sought the implementation of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the Rules framed, which mandates that the country of origin has to be displayed on products being sold on e-commerce platforms.

The plea said the enforcement of the mandate was important in the current scenario, when citizens intend to comply with the Centre’s appeal to promote and purchase Indian goods.

“Therefore, it was essential that the country of origin is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce platforms,” the plea said.

