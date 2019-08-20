Delhi HC seeks Centre, J&K stand on Shah Faesal’s plea against his detention

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought to know the Centre’s and the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s stand on a plea by Shah Faesal, the IAS officer from J&K who resigned earlier this year to take up politics, alleging that he was detained illegally at the New Delhi airport and later sent to the Valley against his wishes.

While seeking the court’s directions to the authorities to “immediately set him at liberty”, Faesal submitted that his life is at “risk”, and the “illegal detention amounts abduction”.

Taking note of this, a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal directed the Central government’s Bureau of Immigration, the State of Jammu and Kashmir and the J&K Police to file their replies to his habeas corpus plea, which also urges that his wife be allowed to meet him.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, opposed Faesal’s contention and said that he will file a detailed response.

The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on August 23.